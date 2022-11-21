UN expert questions sincerity of Myanmar's prisoner release

SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — The recent release of thousands of prisoners in Myanmar is likely an attempt by its military-controlled government to “create a veneer of progress” in the country to sway international opinion, a U.N. expert said Monday.
Myanmar freed about 5,700 prisoners on the occasion of the National Victory Day last Thursday. Among them were foreign nationals — an Australian academic, a Japanese filmmaker, an ex-British diplomat and an American. Australia, the United States and rights groups welcomed the releases while calling for Myanmar to free others unjustly detained.