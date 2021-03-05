UN envoy calls for urgent action to reverse Myanmar coup

UNITED NATIONS (AP) — The U.N. special envoy for Myanmar called Friday for urgent Security Council action to reverse Myanmar’s military coup, saying about 50 peaceful protesters were killed in the military’s worst crackdowns this week and scores more were seriously injured.
Christine Schraner Burgener said in her briefing to a closed council meeting obtained by The Associated Press that council unity and “robust” action is critical “in pushing for a stop to the violence and the restoration of Myanmar’s democratic institutions.”