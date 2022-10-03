UN: 5.7 million Pakistani flood victims to face food crisis MUNIR AHMED, Associated Press Oct. 3, 2022 Updated: Oct. 3, 2022 5:13 a.m.
This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate
1 of6 A young girl plays outside her tent at a relief camp, in Jaffarabad, a district in the southwestern Baluchistan province, Pakistan, Thursday, Sept. 29, 2022. Almost 3 million children in Pakistan may miss at least one semester because of flood damage to schools, officials said Thursday, following heavy monsoon rains likely worsened by climate change. Zahid Hussain/AP Show More Show Less
2 of6 Children play outside their tent at a relief camp, in Jaffarabad, a district in the southwestern Baluchistan province, Pakistan, Thursday, Sept. 29, 2022. Almost 3 million children in Pakistan may miss at least one semester because of flood damage to schools, officials said Thursday, following heavy monsoon rains likely worsened by climate change. Zahid Hussain/AP Show More Show Less
3 of6 A pregnant woman carries water as she take a refuge at a camp after leaving her flood-hit homes, in Jaffarabad, a district of Baluchistan province, Pakistan, Wednesday, Sept. 21, 2022. Devastating floods in Pakistan's worst-hit province have killed 10 more people in the past day, including four children, officials said Wednesday as the U.N. children's agency renewed its appeal for $39 million to help the most vulnerable flood victims. Zahid Hussain/AP Show More Show Less
4 of6 Displaced families, who fled their flood-hit homes, jostle to get relief aid distributed by soldiers of Pakistan rangers, in Dera Allahyar, in Jaffarabad, a district of southwestern Balochistan province, Saturday, Sept. 17, 2022. The devastating floods affected over 33 million people and displaced over half a million people who are still living in tents and make-shift homes. The water has destroyed 70% of wheat, cotton and other crops in Pakistan. Zahid Hussain/AP Show More Show Less
5 of6 Children eat food provided by a charity group, in Jaffarabad, a flood-hit district of Baluchistan province, Pakistan, Thursday, Sept. 15, 2022. The devastating floods affected over 33 million people and displaced over half a million people who are still living in tents and make-shift homes. The water has destroyed 70% of wheat, cotton and other crops in Pakistan. Zahid Hussain/AP Show More Show Less
6 of6 FILE - Homes are surrounded by floodwaters in Sohbat Pur city, a district of Pakistan's southwestern Baluchistan province, Aug. 29, 2022. A new study says human-caused climate change juiced the rainfall that triggered Pakistan's floods by up to 50%. But the authors of the Thursday, Sept. 15, study say other societal issues that make the country vulnerable and put people in harm's way are probably the biggest factor in the ongoing humanitarian disaster. Zahid Hussain/AP Show More Show Less
ISLAMABAD (AP) — The United Nations humanitarian agency is warning that about 5.7 million Pakistani flood survivors will face a serious food crisis in the next three months, as the death toll from the deluge rose on Monday.
Pakistan’s National Disaster Management Authority reported that floods fueled by abnormally heavy monsoon rains have killed 1,695 people, affected 33 million, damaged more than 2 million homes and displaced hundreds of thousands now living in tents or makeshift homes.