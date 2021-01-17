UK seeks to give 1st COVID shot to all adults by September DANICA KIRKA, Associated Press Jan. 17, 2021 Updated: Jan. 17, 2021 8:31 a.m.
Britain's Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer watches as Melvin Allanson receives the first of two COVID-19 vaccination shots during a visit to the vaccination centre at Robertson House, in Stevenage, England, Thursday, Jan. 14, 2021.
LONDON (AP) — The U.K. government plans to offer a first dose of COVID-19 vaccine to every adult by September as the nation’s health service battles the worst crisis in its 72-year-history.
Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab said Sunday that the government is still opening new vaccination sites and will soon begin trials that will give round-the-clock injections at some locations to help increase the pace of delivery.