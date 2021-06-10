UK's health minister denies claim he lied during pandemic PAN PYLAS, Associated Press June 10, 2021 Updated: June 10, 2021 12:19 p.m.
Britain's Health Secretary Matt Hancock walks to go into 10 Downing Street, in London, Monday, June 7, 2021. Hancock said Sunday the delta variant, which is fast becoming the dominant coronavirus variant in the U.K., is 40% more transmissible compared to the country's existing strains.
FILE - In this Friday, Nov. 13, 2020 file photo, Dominic Cummings Chief Adviser to Britain's Prime Minister Boris Johnson arrives in Downing Street in London. Britain's High Court has ruled that the U.K. government acted unlawfully in awarding a contract to a company run by friends of the former top adviser to Prime Minister Boris Johnson. A judge ruled Wednesday, June 9, 2021 that a June 2020 decision by Cabinet Office minister Michael Gove to pay more than 500,000 pounds ($700,000) to market research firm Public First "gave rise to apparent bias and was unlawful."
Members of the Armed Forces speak to people, outside a mobile COVID-19 vaccination centre outside Bolton Town Hall, in Bolton, England, Wednesday, June 9, 2021, where case numbers of the Delta variant first identified in India have been relatively high.
A man waits outside a mobile COVID-19 vaccination centre outside Bolton Town Hall, in Bolton, England, Wednesday, June 9, 2021, where case numbers of the Delta variant first identified in India have been relatively high.
LONDON (AP) — British Health Secretary Matt Hancock has defended his handling of the coronavirus pandemic following a series of damaging allegations from Prime Minister Boris Johnson's former top adviser.
Facing questioning from lawmakers, Hancock said Thursday that he had “no idea” why Dominic Cummings had a dispute with him and that he'd become aware that Cummings had wanted him fired.