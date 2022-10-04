UK's Truss vows to listen as she reels from policy U-turns JILL LAWLESS, Associated Press Oct. 4, 2022 Updated: Oct. 4, 2022 6:45 a.m.
BIRMINGHAM, England (AP) — U.K. Prime Minister Liz Truss has insisted she is leading “a listening government” that learns from its mistakes, as she tries to restore her shaky authority and reassure financial markets spooked by her government’s see-sawing economic pledges.
Truss told the BBC in an interview that was broadcast Tuesday that she and her ministers were determined to “reflect on how we could have done things better.”