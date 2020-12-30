UK puts millions more under tight restrictions as cases soar Dec. 30, 2020 Updated: Dec. 30, 2020 10:39 a.m.
A mask on the pavement near the entrance of a hospital on Westminster Bridge in London, Wednesday, Dec. 30, 2020. Reports say that pressure on the NHS is rising and it is absolutely critical that people follow the rules and do everything they can to stop the spread, especially of the new variant of this virus that transmits so much faster. UK Health Secretary Matt Hancock said on Wednesday the Oxford-AstraZeneca drug approval will accelerate Britain's coronavirus vaccination programme.
2 of3 An ambulance drives of a hospital in London, Wednesday, Dec. 30, 2020. Reports say that pressure on the NHS is rising and it is absolutely critical that people follow the rules and do everything they can to stop the spread, especially of the new variant of this virus that transmits so much faster.UK Health Secretary Matt Hancock said on Wednesday the Oxford-AstraZeneca drug approval will accelerate Britain's coronavirus vaccination programme. Frank Augstein/AP Show More Show Less
Heath Secretary Matt Hancock wears a face mask to curb the spread of COVID-19 and gives a thumbs up as he leaves Millbank in Westminster, central London, after the news that a COVID-19 vaccine from Oxford University and AstraZeneca has been approved for use in Britain, Wednesday, Dec. 30, 2020. Britain on Wednesday authorized use of a second COVID-19 vaccine, becoming the first country to greenlight an easy-to-handle shot that its developers hope will become the "vaccine for the world."
LONDON (AP) — The British government on Wednesday extended its toughest coronavirus restrictions to three-quarters of England’s population, saying a fast-spreading new variant of the virus has reached most of the country.
Health Secretary Matt Hancock said the government's top infection-warning level, Tier 4, would be expanded beyond London and the southeast to cover large swaths of central, northern and southwest England.