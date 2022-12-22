UK economy shrank more than thought in third quarter

LONDON (AP) — Revised figures from the Office for National Statistics on Thursday painted a grim picture for the U.K. economy, which was shown to have contracted by more than was initially estimated between July and September.
Gross domestic product fell by a revised 0.3% in the third quarter of 2022, against the estimated 0.2% decline, as business investment performed worse than anticipated. Growth figures for the first half of 2022 were also revised down, with figures showing the UK mustered growth of just 0.6% in the first quarter and 0.1% in the second quarter.