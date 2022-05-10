UK Parliament opens with pomp, problems for Boris Johnson JILL LAWLESS, Associated Press May 10, 2022 Updated: May 10, 2022 3:14 a.m.
Britain's Queen Elizabeth II delivers a speech from the throne in the House of Lords during the State Opening of Parliament in the House of Lords at the Palace of Westminster in London, on May 11, 2021.
Britain's Prime Minister Boris Johnson, left, and Labour Party leader Keir Starmer, second left, walk through the Central Lobby on the way to the House of Lords prior to Queen Elizabeth II delivering a speech during the State Opening of Parliament in the House of Lords at the Palace of Westminster in London, on May 11, 2021.
Britain's Queen Elizabeth II, with Prince Charles, proceeds through the Royal Gallery before delivering a speech in the House of Lords during the State Opening of Parliament at the Palace of Westminster in London, on May 11, 2021. Queen Elizabeth II has attended almost every state opening during her 70-year reign, but has dramatically scaled back her public appearances since health problems put her in hospital for a night in October. Buckingham Palace says the 96-year-old monarch, who has mobility issues, plans not to attend this time and her son Prince Charles will read the speech.
LONDON (AP) — Britain’s Parliament opens a new year-long session on Tuesday with a mix of royal pomp and raw politics, as Prime Minister Boris Johnson tries to re-energize his scandal-tarnished administration and address the U.K.’s worsening cost-of-living crisis.
Johnson’s Conservative government will set out the laws it plans to pass in the coming year at the tradition-steeped State Opening of Parliament. The ceremony will take place without 96-year-old Queen Elizabeth II, who has pulled out of the ceremony because of her mobility issues.