UK leader Boris Johnson, partner announce birth of baby boy

FILE -In this Friday, Dec. 13, 2019 file photo, Britain's Prime Minister Boris Johnson and his partner Carrie Symonds wave from the steps of number 10 Downing Street in London.

LONDON (AP) — British Prime Minister Boris Johnson and his partner Carrie Symonds have announced the birth of a baby boy.

Johnson's office says Symonds gave birth to a “healthy baby boy at a London hospital" on Wednesday morning, and both mother and baby are doing well.

Johnson, 55, and Symonds, 32, announced in February that they were expecting a child together. At the time they said the baby was due in early summer.

Johnson only returned to work Monday after suffering from a bout of coronavirus. He spent a week in a London hospital, including three nights in intensive care.

Symonds also said she was sick for a week with coronavirus symptoms.

Johnson has four children with his second wife, Marina Wheeler, from whom he is divorced, and has fathered at least one other child outside his marriages,

The wives of two of the last four British prime ministers, David Cameron and Tony Blair, had babies while their husbands were in office.