UAE and Israel press ahead with ties after Gaza cease-fire AYA BATRAWY, Associated Press May 27, 2021 Updated: May 27, 2021 3:26 a.m.
1 of8 Ahmed Al Mansuri, founder of Crossroads of Civilization private museum, left, greets a rabbi at an exhibition commemorating the Jewish Holocaust in Dubai, United Arab Emirates, Wednesday, May 26, 2021. Israel's top diplomat to the United Arab Emirates attended a ceremony in Dubai on the grounds of the Arabian Peninsula's first permanent exhibition to commemorate the Holocaust. Hours earlier, he'd attended an event establishing a joint venture between an Israeli and Emirati company. Kamran Jebreili/AP Show More Show Less
DUBAI, United Arab Emirates (AP) — Israel's top diplomat to the United Arab Emirates attended a ceremony in Dubai on the grounds of the Arabian Peninsula's first permanent exhibition to commemorate the Holocaust. Hours earlier, he'd attended an event establishing a joint venture between an Israeli and Emirati company.
The receptions on Monday were the clearest indication since a cease-fire in the Gaza Strip came into effect last week that the devastating 11-day war between Hamas and Israel and the violence that gripped Jerusalem and Al-Aqsa Mosque in the days preceding it have had no visible impact on the UAE's commitment to establishing deep ties with the state of Israel.