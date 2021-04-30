U. of Illinois official to be next U. of Iowa president RYAN J. FOLEY, Associated Press April 30, 2021 Updated: April 30, 2021 5:56 p.m.
1 of4 University of Illinois executive vice president and vice president for academic affairs Barbara J. Wilson, a candidate for University of Iowa President, answers questions, Thursday, April 15, 2021, in Iowa City, Iowa. (Katie Goodale/The Daily Iowan via AP, Pool) Katie Goodale/AP Show More Show Less
2 of4 University of Iowa's incoming President Barbara Wilson speaks during a news conference, Friday, April 30, 2021, at the Levitt Center for University Advancement on the University of Iowa campus in Iowa City, Iowa. The Iowa Board of Regents appointed Wilson on Friday, to succeed Bruce Harreld, who is retiring after leading the campus since 2015, after interviewing four finalists in closed session. (Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen via AP) Joseph Cress/AP Show More Show Less
3 of4 University of Iowa's incoming President Barbara Wilson is introduced during a news conference, Friday, April 30, 2021, at the Levitt Center for University Advancement on the University of Iowa campus in Iowa City, Iowa. The Iowa Board of Regents appointed Wilson on Friday, to succeed Bruce Harreld, who is retiring after leading the campus since 2015, after interviewing four finalists in closed session. (Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen via AP) Joseph Cress/AP Show More Show Less
4 of4 University of Iowa's incoming President Barbara Wilson speaks during a news conference, Friday, April 30, 2021, at the Levitt Center for University Advancement on the University of Iowa campus in Iowa City, Iowa. The Iowa Board of Regents appointed Wilson on Friday, to succeed Bruce Harreld, who is retiring after leading the campus since 2015, after interviewing four finalists in closed session. (Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen via AP) Joseph Cress/AP Show More Show Less
IOWA CITY, Iowa (AP) — The University of Iowa's governing board on Friday picked the University of Illinois System's No. 2 official to be the Iowa City school's next president, opting for an experienced academic leader to succeed a president with a business background.
The Iowa Board of Regents appointed Barbara Wilson to succeed Bruce Harreld, who is retiring after leading the campus since 2015, after interviewing four finalists in closed session.