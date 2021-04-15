US industrial production warms with the weather, rising 1.4%

WASHINGTON (AP) — American industry rebounded last month as the United States recovered from an unusually frigid February.
Industrial production — including output at factories, mines and utilities — rose 1.4% in March, reversing a 2.6% drop in February, the Federal Reserve reported Thursday. The increase was about half the surge economists had expected as federal aid flows into the economy and the rollout of vaccines encourages a return to normal business activity. Output was limited by disruptions in the supplies of key components.