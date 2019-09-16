  • Brandy Photo: Contributed Photo

Brandy is a 2-year-old tabby cat with beautiful markings. She lost her home when her owner passed away. Brandy is fully vetted and very sweet and loving. She may be ok with other cats but doesn’t seem to like dogs.

Visit Brandy and other cats and dogs available for adoption at Trumbull Animal Shelter, 324 Church Hill Road, or call 203-452-5088 for more information.