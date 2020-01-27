https://www.trumbulltimes.com/news/article/Two-year-old-male-cat-available-for-adoption-15008055.php
Two-year-old male cat available for adoption
Photo: Contributed Photo
Wesley is a “very cool” cat. He is a mellow neutered male about 2 -years-old. Wesley seems to like other cats and is cuddly.
Visit him and other cats and dogs available for adoption at Trumbull Animal Shelter, 324 Church Hill Road or call 203-452-5088 for more information.
Seeking donations
The Trumbull Animal Shelter is always in need of the following items: Clay (non-clumping) cat litter, dry cat food, canned cat or dog food (any kind), and laundry detergent. They can be dropped off at the Trumbull Animal Shelter.
