Two rival blocs race to form Malaysia's next government

KUALA LUMPUR, Malaysia (AP) — The two biggest winners of Malaysia's general elections are competing Sunday to hammer out alliances to form a government after tightly-fought general elections failed to produce a clear winner, with the nation's king to be the final arbiter.
The unprecedented hung Parliament after Saturday's divisive polls saw the rise of Malay nationalists and plunged the country into a new crisis, stunning many Malaysians who hope for stability and unity after political turmoil that has seen three prime ministers since 2018 polls.