Two plead guilty as leading Hong Kong activists go on trial ALICE FUNG, Associated Press Feb. 15, 2021 Updated: Feb. 15, 2021 11:19 p.m.
Pro-democracy lawmaker Martin Lee arrives at a court in Hong Kong Tuesday, Feb. 16, 2021. Nine prominent Hong Kong's democracy advocates faced trial Tuesday on charges of organizing an unauthorized assembly in August 2019. Among the defendants veteran octogenarian lawyer and dubbed Hong Kong's "father of democracy" Lee and media tycoon Jimmy Lai.
HONG KONG (AP) — Two Hong Kong democracy activists pleaded guilty Tuesday to organizing or participating in an illegal assembly during massive anti-government protests in 2019.
The two were among nine prominent activists whose trial got under way in the semi-autonomous Chinese territory. The nine were arrested with several others in April last year in what was seen as a move to crack down on dissent.