NEW BROCTON, Ala. (AP) — Two people were hurt Tuesday when an Army helicopter crashed at a training base in south Alabama, military officials said.

Fort Rucker officials said in a news release that the “aviation mishap” involved a UH-72 Lakota helicopter. The two-person crew on board were conducting flight training. The incident occurred at Ft. Rucker’s Brown Stagefield heliport near New Brockton.