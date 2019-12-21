Two former Massachusetts governors top presidential ballots

BOSTON (AP) —

Massachusetts voters will see some familiar names at the top of their presidential primary ballots when they step into the voting booth next year.

The Republican ballot will include three candidates, beginning with former Massachusetts Gov. William Weld who's waging a long-shot effort to oust President Donald Trump — who will appear third on the ballot after former Illinois Rep. Joe Walsh.

The top slot on the Democratic side goes to former Massachusetts Gov. Deval Patrick who entered the race just before the filing deadline for the New Hampshire primary.

Another candidate from Massachusetts, Sen. Elizabeth Warren, appears third on the Democratic ballot, which includes 15 names.

The order of the candidates was chosen when Democratic Secretary of the Commonwealth William Galvin drew names at random during a public event Friday at the Statehouse.

Galvin said he thinks voters take their vote seriously — especially for president — and he didn't think the order of the candidate's names on the ballot will give any advantage to a candidate.

Massachusetts voters cast their presidential primary ballots on March 3 — also known as Super Tuesday.