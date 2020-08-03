Two dead after small plane crash in southern Utah

SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — Two men are dead after a small plane crash in southern Utah.

The single-engine North American Navion plane went down Sunday morning after hitting a communications tower near a regional airport close to Cedar City, the Deseret News reported.

Officials did not immediately release the names of the pilot and passenger, but said they were aged 52 and 63. Investigators are probing why the plane hit the 300-foot (91-meter) tower.

It had come from the Strawberry Valley Estates Airport in Alton, about 45 miles (72 kilometers) west of their planned destination, the Cedar City Regional Airport.

They were not from the local area, said Iron County Sheriff’s Lt. Del Schlosser.