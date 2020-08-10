Two couples arrested in separate Trumbull incidents

Image 1 of / 1 Caption Close Two couples arrested in separate Trumbull incidents 1 / 1 Back to Gallery

TRUMBULL — Police arrested four people in two separate incidents within an hour of each other Aug. 7

Damaged car

Police were called to the lower level of the Westfield Target store shortly before 2 p.m. Aug. 7. According to reports, Tia Woods, 22, of Lillington, N.C., went to the store to speak with William Sullivan, 27, of Bridgeport.

The two went outside while Sullivan was on his break and allegedly began arguing over the nature of their relationship. Woods at one point became irate and allegedly slammed a liquor bottle into the windshield of Sullivan’s car, leaving a chip in the glass, police said. Sullivan hit Woods in the face, police said, and she responded by spraying pepper spray at him. He then went to her vehicle and ripped the rearview mirror off, police said.

Both were charged with third-degree assault and third-degree criminal mischief. They were both released at the scene on a promise to appear in court Aug. 10.

Argued over phone

An argument in the parking lot of a medical building led to charges against two local people Aug. 7.

Police received a call of a male and a female fighting in the parking lot shortly before 2 p.m. When officers arrived, a man later identified as Fernando Alvarez, 36, of Bridgeport, had left the scene.

The woman, later identified as Rachalann Chaitan, 29, of Bridgeport, told police she had come for a followup appointment after having minor facial surgery.

After her appointment, she had returned to the car to find Alvarez on his phone. When he handed the phone over at her request, she checked it and the two began arguing. As they scuffled for the phone, police said Alvarez elbowed Chaitan in the jaw and she had scratched him with her nails.

A witness told police that Alvarez had gone into a nearby building, and officers located him inside a stairwell. Both were charged with second-degree breach of peace. Alvarez was additionally charged with third-degree assault. Both were released at the scene on a promise to appear in court Aug. 10.