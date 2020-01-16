Police: Trumbull food court worker ‘assaulted’ in argument over portion size

TRUMBULL — Police arrested two people Wednesday after a group of people caused a commotion that injured a restaurant employee and caused over $1,000 in damage in the food court of Westfield Trumbull mall.

“A customer who had complained about their food assaulted an employee of Sarku Japan Restaurant,” police said in a statement.

According to police, a woman later identified as Hilary Nolasco-Delobre, 18, of Bridgeport, was part of a group of five people. At about 4:30 p.m. she approached an employee at Sarku Japan and complained about the size of the portion she had received.

An argument ensued and Nolasco-Delobre then allegedly jumped over the service counter and attacked the employee.

While this was happening Davon Myles, 26, of Bridgeport, and other members of the group began throwing food and napkin containers, causing about $1,100 in damage and lost revenue, according to Capt. Keith Golding.

The victim received minor injuries.

The day after the incident, mall officials released a short statement thanking Trumbull police and affirming the mall’s commitment to employee and customer safety. The statement reads:

“The safety and security of our customers, employees, retailers and facilities is of primary importance, always; and substantial resources are devoted to security matters. As a matter of industry best practices though, we do not discuss or reveal the specifics of our security plans. As always we appreciate the support of the Trumbull Police Department, and will continue to work with them regarding the incident in this video.”

The video referenced in the statement was posted on social media shortly after the incident and appears to show two people jumping over the counter as other people throw drinks, trays and other items.

Nolasco-Delobre and Myles were both charged with second-degree breach of peace and released on a promise to appear in court. Nolasco-Delobre’s court date is Jan. 24 and Myles is scheduled to appear Jan. 22.

This story will be updated as information becomes available.