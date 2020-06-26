Two accused of 10 night church burglaries in and near Philly

NORRISTOWN, Pa. (AP) — Two men were charged with burglary and other crimes for allegedly breaking into 10 churches in Philadelphia and nearby suburbs, stealing safes, precious metals and electronics, prosecutors announced Friday.

Authorities allege that Gabriel E. Minnick, 21, and Samaj Howard, 20, both of Philadelphia, burglarized the churches over about a month earlier this year, typically going in at night through first-floor windows.

They're accused of taking a TV from a nursery, cash from a collection box for the poor and bottles of wine, among other things. They also allegedly damaged church buildings and also face charges related to three stolen vehicles, prosecutors said.

Neither man has been able to make bail and both remain in the Montgomery County jail. A message was left for Minnick's public defender. Howard didn't have a defense lawyer listed on his online court docket.