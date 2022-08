This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate

TRUMBULL — Two Trumbull police recruits recently graduated from the Bridgeport Police Academy, but the department is still down 16 officers.

On Aug. 4, Trumbull police recruits Colin Markus and Jack Kingdon graduated from the academy after eight months of training. Markus also received the Chief Luciano Award for having the highest academic scores in his academy class and was the recipient of the Firearms Excellence Award.

Markus and Kingdon will now have to complete a minimum of 400 hours of field training to complete their certifications before they can work on their own.

The Trumbull Police Department has long struggled with staffing issues, and public information officer Brian Weir said there are multiple reasons for that. “Officers have retired, and others have left Trumbull to work in other police agencies,” he said.

Weir said one of the main reasons officers depart is that Trumbull hasn’t had a pension for newly hired officers for roughly the past eight years.

They’re instead able, if eligible, to participate in the Town Defined Contribution Plan. Under this arrangement, the town matches employee contributions in the plan in the amount of 7 percent of the employee’s annual salary.

Officers hired before the defined contribution plan went into effect still have their pensions, Weir said.

The Trumbull police department is down 20 percent from where it should be. Its shortage of 16 officers includes nine open positions, five officers in training and two officers out on long term absences. Eight officers resigned in the past two years to work in other police agencies, Weir said.

To help fill the gaps, the Trumbull Police Department recently began offering a hiring incentive of up to $20,000 for certain certified police officer candidates who complete the application process and are hired.

“The Trumbull PD is doing its best to recruit and hire new officers, but even the number of applicants is decreasing,” Weir said.

The Town of Trumbull accepts applications for police officers at PoliceApp.com and more information is also available at https://www.trumbull-ct.gov/263/Police-Recruiting.