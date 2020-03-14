Two Kauai visitors become Hawaii's latest virus cases

HONOLULU (AP) — Hawaii officials have confirmed the state’s third and fourth cases of COVID-19.

Two visitors on Kauai tested positive Friday, officials said.

The two, a man and a woman, are currently in an isolation facility provided by the county, away from the public, county spokeswoman Sarah Blane said in an early Saturday morning release.

The two are being monitored by the state Department of Health, Blane said.

The state's first case of the new coronavirus was confirmed in a man who had been on a cruise ship from California to Mexico that had other infected passengers. The man fell ill after flying home to Oahu from Mexico after the Grand Princess cruise that was scheduled Feb. 11-21.

The state’s second case was an elderly man who became ill while he was in Washington state. He was tested upon his return to Hawaii.

The vast majority of people recover from the new virus. According to the World Health Organization, people with mild illness recover in about two weeks, while those with more severe illness may take three to six weeks to recover. More than 80,000 people in China have been diagnosed with the coronavirus. More than 65,000 have recovered.