MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — A Twin Cities woman was less than a week into her new marriage to a fellow Air Force veteran when she was allegedly shot to death by her ex-husband.

Police say Lauri Deatherage was killed inside her Robbinsdale home Friday, four days after both her 48th birthday and her wedding to Billy Deatherage. Lauri Deatherage's 64-year-old ex-husband was arrested after a 10-hour standoff with police and is awaiting charges, the Star Tribune reported.