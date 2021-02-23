'Turning point': Women of color increasingly leading Boston STEVE LeBLANC , Associated Press Feb. 23, 2021 Updated: Feb. 23, 2021 7:17 a.m.
In this Sept. 24, 2020 photo, Andrea Campbell, right, speaks with campaign worker Katie Priosco-Buxbaum, left, after Campbell announced that she is a candidate for mayor of Boston in the fall 2021 election. (Nancy Lane/Boston Herald via AP)
This Jan. 6, 2020, photo shows Boston City Council President Kim Janey at Boston City Hall. When Mayor Marty Walsh is confirmed in 2021as President Joe Biden's Secretary of Labor, Janey will be Boston's interim mayor, the first time the office will be held by a Black woman. (David L Ryan/The Boston Globe via AP)
This April 3, 2019, photo shows Boston City Councilor-at-Large Annissa Essaibi-George at City Hall in Boston. She is a candidate for mayor of Boston in the fall 2021 election. (Angela Rowlings/Boston Herald via AP)
FILE - In this Jan. 29, 2020, file photo, Boston City Councilor Michelle Wu speaks on behalf of Sen. Elizabeth Warren, D-Mass., during the presidential campaign in Manchester, N.H. Wu is a candidate for mayor of Boston in the fall 2021 election. Boston is facing a historic political pivot with the expected departure of Mayor Marty Walsh to become President Joe Biden's labor secretary. When Walsh leaves, the city will see the elevation of the first woman and first Black Bostonian to the mayor's office with City Council President Kim Janey stepping in on an interim basis.
FILE - In this Oct. 30, 1932 file photo, Boston Mayor James M. Curley, left, stands with then-Democratic presidential candidate Franklin D. Roosevelt during a presidential campaign stop in Groton, Mass. Curley, the real-life Irish-American city boss, was elected mayor four times between 1914 and 1946. Boston is facing a historic political pivot with the expected departure of Mayor Marty Walsh to become President Joe Biden's labor secretary.
FILE - In this June 5, 2019, file photo, then- Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden, led, stands with Boston Mayor Marty Walsh, right, during a campaign stop in Boston. Boston is facing a historic political pivot with the expected departure of Mayor Walsh to become President Joe Biden's labor secretary.
In this Nov. 7, 1983, photo, mayoral candidates Mel King, left, and Raymond Flynn participate in a debate at the Old South Church in Boston. King, who lost the election to Flynn, was the first Black person to run for mayor of Boston. (John Blanding/The Boston Globe via AP)
FILE - In this Nov. 1, 2006, file photo, former Boston Mayors Thomas Menino, left, Kevin White, center, and Raymond Flynn pose together prior to the unveiling of a bronze statue bearing White's likeness in Boston. The three men occupied the Boston mayor's office from 1968–2014. Boston is facing a historic political pivot with the expected departure of Mayor Marty Walsh to become President Joe Biden's labor secretary. When Walsh leaves, the city will see the elevation of the first woman and first Black Bostonian to the mayor's office with City Council President Kim Janey stepping in on an interim basis.
FILE - In this June 18, 1946, file photo, Democrat congressional candidate John F. Kennedy, center, casts his vote beside his grandparents Mary Josephine "Josie" Fitzgerald, left, and former Boston Mayor John F. "Honey Fitz" Fitzgerald, during a primary election in Boston. Fitzgerald served two terms as Boston's mayor in the early 1900s.
BOSTON (AP) — For the better part of a century, the iconic image of a Boston mayor typically conjured up the figure of James Michael Curley — the real-life Irish-American city boss elected four times as mayor between 1914 and 1946. Think Spencer Tracy in “The Last Hurrah.”
That stereotype may soon be going the way of Boston baked beans and tri-corner hats.