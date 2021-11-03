Turkey to start administering Pfizer-BioNTech booster shots

ANKARA, Turkey (AP) — Turkey’s health minister announced Wednesday that the country will start administering booster shots of the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine to people who received their second doses at least six months ago.

In a written statement following a meeting of the country’s medical advisory council, Fahrettin Koca said the booster shots would be administered as of Thursday. The program will start with people aged 60 and above, those with chronic illnesses, as well as health care workers and other professionals considered to be at higher risk.