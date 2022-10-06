Turkey suggests Sweden, Finland can join NATO separately

This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate
PRAGUE (AP) — Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said Thursday there is a difference in the approaches by Sweden and Finland to meeting Turkey's security demands for them to join NATO, suggesting they might join at separate times.
Turkey had threatened to block Sweden and Finland's membership in the 30-member defense alliance, accusing Stockholm and — to a lesser extent — Helsinki of supporting groups that Ankara deems to be terrorists.