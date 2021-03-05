Turkey: sudden weather change likely cause of chopper crash March 5, 2021 Updated: March 5, 2021 11:42 a.m.
1 of10 Soldiers carry the coffin of army general Osman Erbas as Turkish leaders, army commanders, family members and olleagues attend funeral prayers and a ceremony for 11 military personnel, including a high-ranking officer, at Ahmet Hamdi Akseki Mosque, in Ankara, Turkey, Friday, March 5, 2021. Turkish army officers were killed on Thursday when an army helicopter crashed in a snow-covered mountainous area in Bitlis, eastern Turkey. Burhan Ozbilici/AP Show More Show Less
ANKARA, Turkey (AP) — A sudden, mid-flight change of weather conditions is thought to be the cause a helicopter crash which killed 11 military personnel in eastern Turkey, the Defense Ministry said Friday, citing a preliminary inspection of the crash site.
The Cougar army helicopter went down on a snow-covered area close to the village of Cekmece, in the predominantly Kurdish-populated Bitlis province on Thursday. The victims included Lt. Gen. Osman Erbas, an army corps commander.