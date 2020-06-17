Turkey moves troops against Kurdish militants in north Iraq

ANKARA, Turkey (AP) — Turkey says it has airlifted troops for a cross-border ground operation against Kurdish militants in northern Iraq.

A Defense Ministry statement said Wednesday the airborne operation in Iraq’s Haftanin region was launched following “intense” artillery fire into the area.

The operation codenamed “Claw-Tiger” by commando forces is being supported by attack helicopters, armed and unarmed drones, it said. It did not say how many commandos are involved.

The ministry said the operation follows “increasing harassment and attempts to attack” military outposts or bases near the border area.

“Operation Claw-Tiger is continuing successfully as planned,” the military said.

Turkey regularly carries out air and ground operations against the outlawed Kurdistan Workers Party, or PKK, which maintains bases in northern Iraq.