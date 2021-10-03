Tunsians march to support president's usurpation of power

TUNIS, Tunisia (AP) — Thousands of Tunisians attended demonstrations in Tunis and other cities this weekend in a show of support for President Kais Saied’s recent consolidation of power — a move that his critics have dubbed a coup.
Thousands stood on Tunis’ central thoroughfare Sunday waving the nation’s crimson flag demanding tough action against corruption, and chanting “The people want the dissolution of parliament!” One demonstrator wore a T-shirt emblazoned with “We are Kais Saied." Another held a sign that read “You are not alone Mr. President, we are with you."