Tuition increases OK'd for Arizona's 3 public universities

PHOENIX (AP) — The board that oversees Arizona's three public universities on Thursday approved modest tuition increases for incoming freshmen students who are state residents and larger boosts for non-residents.

Only Arizona State University increased basic tuition rates for current in-state students, increasing tuition by 2.5%. Non-residents will see tuition increase by 4% and international students by 5%. That same increase will hit incoming freshmen as well, bringing tuition for the 2022-2023 school year to $10,978 for resident undergrads and $12,014 for graduate students who are Arizona residents.