MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (AP) — Tuition will increase by an average of more than 2.5% across the West Virginia University system for the coming fiscal year under a new $1.2 billion budget.

The WVU Board of Governors approved the budget, which includes a 2.62% or $120 increase per semester for resident students. Nonresident students will pay 2.88% more, or $372, per semester.