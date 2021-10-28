Tucson voters to decide on higher minimum wage proposal

PHOENIX (AP) — Voters in Tucson are being asked to approve a new minimum wage higher than the state's baseline pay, potentially joining Flagstaff in adopting the $15 per hour rate long sought by progressive Democrats.
The proposal on Tuesday's city ballot would raise hourly minimum wages for workers inside the city limits to $13 on April 1, $13.50 on Jan. 1, 2023, $14.25 a year later and to $15 on Jan. 1, 2025. Voters are separately being asked to boost pay for the mayor and city council and choose three council members.