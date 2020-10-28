Trunk-Or-Treat event Oct. 31

Calvary Church, 498 White Plains Road, in Trumbull will be hosting its 15th annual Trunk-Or-Treat on Saturday, Oct. 31, between 5 and 8 p.m.

Organizers describe the event as safe and fun. While it will look a little different from past years, visitors will remain in their cars and drive through the event, wandering through Pumpkin Alley, guessing the weight of the giant pumpkin, checking out the decorated trunks and receive pre-bagged candy as they leave.

Call 203-268-3750 for more information.