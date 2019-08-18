Trump wields sanctions hammer; experts wonder to what end

FILE - In this Aug. 15, 2019 file photo, President Donald Trump reacts at the end of his speech at a campaign rally in Manchester, N.H.

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Trump administration is aggressively pursuing economic sanctions as a primary foreign policy tool to an extent unseen in decades, or perhaps ever. Many are questioning the results even as officials insist the penalties are achieving their aims.

President Donald Trump has used an array of new and existing sanctions against Iran, North Korea and others. His Treasury Department has targeted thousands of entities with asset freezes and business bans. The State Department has imposed travel bans on foreign government officials and others for human rights abuses and corruption.

At the same time, the administration is trying to reduce greatly the amount of U.S. foreign assistance.

Experts fear the administration is relying too much on coercion at the expense of cooperation.