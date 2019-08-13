Trump to promote turning natural gas into plastics in Pa.

In this Aug. 9, 2019, photo, President Donald Trump talks to reporters on the South Lawn of the White House in Washington. Trump is showcasing the growing effort to capitalize on western Pennsylvania's natural gas deposits by turning gas into plastics.

BERKELEY HEIGHTS, N.J. (AP) — President Donald Trump is showcasing the growing effort to capitalize on western Pennsylvania's natural gas deposits by turning gas into plastics.

Trump is also trying to hold onto the manufacturing towns that helped him win the White House in 2016.

Trump will travel to Monaca, Pennsylvania, on Tuesday to tour Shell's soon-to-be completed Pennsylvania Petrochemicals Complex. The facility is being built in an area hungry for investment and will convert ethane to approximately 1.6 million tons of polyethylene a year.

The trip is Trump's latest effort to highlight the burning of dirty fossil fuels in defiance of increasingly urgent warnings on climate change and an embrace of plastics at a time when the world is increasingly alarmed over its ubiquity and impact.