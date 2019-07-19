Trump to nominate Eugene Scalia for labor secretary

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Donald Trump says he will nominate lawyer Eugene Scalia to be his new labor secretary.

Scalia is the son of the late Supreme Court Justice Antonin Scalia. He is a partner in the Washington office of the Gibson, Dunn & Crutcher law firm.

Trump tweets that Scalia "is highly respected not only as a lawyer, but as a lawyer with great experience working with labor and everyone else."

Trump's previous labor secretary, Alexander Acosta, resigned last week. Acosta has come under renewed criticism for his handling of a 2008 secret plea deal with wealthy financier Jeffrey Epstein, who is accused of sexually abusing underage girls.