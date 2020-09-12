Trump to campaign Saturday in rural Nevada, Sunday in Vegas

RENO, Nev. (AP) — President Donald Trump plans a rally at a small airport in rural northern Nevada Saturday night before two campaign events in Las Vegas Sunday amid controversy over the western swing state’s 50-person COVID-19 cap on public gatherings.

The Trump campaign announced plans Friday for a 7 p.m. rally Saturday at Minden-Tahoe Airport in rural Douglas County 45 miles (72 kilometers) south of Reno.

Trump originally planned a 5,000-person event in a private hangar at Reno-Tahoe International Airport. But the airport authority warned Wednesday that would violate the gathering restriction.

Douglas County spokeswoman Melissa Blosser told the Reno Gazette Journal Friday that adequate social distancing will be in place at the Minden event but “no one from Douglas County will be enforcing anything.”

Trump plans to host a “Latinos for Trump” round-table Sunday at 10 a.m. at the Treasure Island Hotel & Casino on the Las Vegas Strip. He's scheduled a 7 p.m. rally at a manufacturing facility in neighboring Henderson before a campaign stop Monday in Phoenix.

Republicans accuse Nevada Democratic Gov. Steve Sisolak of setting inconsistent COVID-19 rules statewide.

The U.S. Supreme Court upheld Nevada's 50-person cap on religious gatherings in July but casinos, restaurants and other businesses are allowed to operate at 50% capacity.