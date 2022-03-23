Trump rescinds Brooks endorsement in Senate race in Alabama KIM CHANDLER and JILL COLVIN, Associated Press March 23, 2022 Updated: March 23, 2022 5:48 p.m.
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (AP) — Former President Donald Trump on Wednesday rescinded his endorsement of U.S. Rep. Mo Brooks in Alabama's Republican primary for Senate, dealing a major blow to the congressman's campaign.
In a statement, Trump cited Brooks' languishing performance in the race and his attempt to move Republicans beyond Trump's false 2020 election fraud claims. The former president said he will make another endorsement in the “near future.”
KIM CHANDLER and JILL COLVIN