Trump plans to nominate Kindred for Alaska judgeship

JUNEAU, Alaska (AP) — President Donald Trump intends to nominate Joshua Kindred to a federal judgeship in Alaska.

The White House made the announcement Wednesday.

According to Kindred's bio, he is the regional solicitor for the U.S. Interior Department in Alaska.

He has previously worked as environmental counsel for the Alaska Oil and Gas Association and an assistant district attorney for the state.