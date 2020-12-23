Trump pardons 15, commutes 5 sentences, including GOP allies COLLEEN LONG, KEVIN FREKING and ERIC TUCKER , Associated Press Dec. 23, 2020 Updated: Dec. 23, 2020 1:23 a.m.
1 of6 A Marine stands outside the entrance to the West Wing of the White House, signifying the President is in the Oval Office, Tuesday, Dec. 22, 2020, in Washington. Andrew Harnik/AP Show More Show Less
2 of6 FILE - In this Monday, July 1, 2019, file photo, U.S. Rep. Duncan Hunter leaves federal court after a motions hearing in San Diego. On Tuesday, Dec. 22, 2020, President Donald Trump pardoned 15 people, including Hunter, who was sentenced to 11 months in prison after pleading guilty to stealing campaign funds and spending the money on everything from outings with friends to his daughter’s birthday party. Denis Poroy/AP Show More Show Less
3 of6 FILE - In this Thursday, Sept. 12, 2019, file photo, U.S. Rep. Chris Collins, R-N.Y., speaks to reporters as he leaves the courthouse after a pretrial hearing in his insider-trading case, in New York. On Tuesday, Dec. 22, 2020, President Donald Trump pardoned 15 people, including Collins. Collins, the first member of Congress to endorse Trump to be president, was sentenced to two years and two months in federal prison after admitting he helped his son and others dodge $800,000 in stock market losses when he learned that a drug trial by a small pharmaceutical company had failed. Seth Wenig/AP Show More Show Less
4 of6 FILE - In this Oct. 25, 2018, file photo, George Papadopoulos, the former Trump campaign adviser who triggered the Russia investigation, arrives for his first appearance before congressional investigators, on Capitol Hill in Washington. On Tuesday, Dec. 22, 2020, President Donald Trump pardoned 15 people, including Papadopoulos, his 2016 former campaign adviser whose conversation unwittingly helped trigger the Russia investigation that shadowed Trump’s presidency for nearly two years. Carolyn Kaster/AP Show More Show Less
5 of6 Light shines on part of the White House, Tuesday, Dec. 22, 2020, in Washington. Andrew Harnik/AP Show More Show Less
6 of6 FILE - In this Jan. 27, 2020, file phoot President Donald Trump listens during a meeting with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu in the Oval Office of the White House in Washington. The most improbable of presidents, Donald Trump reshaped the office and shattered its centuries-old norms and traditions while dominating the national discourse like no one before. Evan Vucci/AP Show More Show Less
WASHINGTON (AP) — President Donald Trump has pardoned 15 people, including a pair of congressional Republicans who were strong and early supporters, a 2016 campaign official ensnared in the Russia probe and former government contractors convicted in a 2007 massacre in Baghdad.
Trump's actions in his final weeks in office show a president who is wielding his executive power to reward loyalists and others who he believes have been wronged by a legal system he sees as biased against him and his allies. On Tuesday, Trump issued the pardons — not an unusual act for an outgoing president — even as he refused to publicly acknowledge his election loss to Democrat Joe Biden, who will be sworn in on Jan. 20.
Written By
COLLEEN LONG, KEVIN FREKING and ERIC TUCKER