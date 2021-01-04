Trump, on tape, presses Ga. official to 'find' him votes JEFF AMY, DARLENE SUPERVILLE and KATE BRUMBACK, Associated Press Jan. 4, 2021 Updated: Jan. 4, 2021 1:44 a.m.
WASHINGTON (AP) — President Donald Trump pressured Georgia's Republican secretary of state to “find” enough votes to overturn Joe Biden's win in the state's presidential election, repeatedly citing disproven claims of fraud and raising the prospect of “criminal offense" if officials did not change the vote count, according to a recording of the conversation.
The phone call with Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger on Saturday was the latest step in an unprecedented effort by a sitting president to pressure a state official to reverse the outcome of a free and fair election that he lost. The president, who has refused to accept his loss to Democratic president-elect Biden, repeatedly argued that Raffensperger could change the certified results.
JEFF AMY, DARLENE SUPERVILLE and KATE BRUMBACK