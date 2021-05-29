Trump looms large in Pennsylvania's GOP primaries in 2022 MARC LEVY, Associated Press May 29, 2021 Updated: May 29, 2021 8:37 a.m.
HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — With Pennsylvania's wide-open races for governor and U.S. Senate taking shape, Republican candidates with strong ties to Donald Trump are running and considered strong contenders for the party's nominations — a powerful sign of the former president's enduring popularity within the GOP.
Within a few days of each other, Sean Parnell entered the race for U.S. Senate and Lou Barletta entered the race for governor.. Trump had urged both men to run in prior bids for public office.