Trump diplomat met with adviser for targeted Ukraine firm

FILE - In this Sept. 15, 2018 file photo, U.S. special representative to Ukraine Kurt Volker attends the 15th Yalta European Strategy (YES) annual meeting entitled "The next generation of everything" at the Mystetsky Arsenal Art Center in Kiev, Ukraine. Volker, a former U.S. ambassador to NATO caught in the middle of a whistleblower complaint over President Donald Trump's dealings with Ukraine, has resigned from his post as special envoy to the Eastern European nation. A U.S. official says Volker told Secretary of State Mike Pompeo on Friday, Sept. 27, 2019, of his decision to leave the job. less FILE - In this Sept. 15, 2018 file photo, U.S. special representative to Ukraine Kurt Volker attends the 15th Yalta European Strategy (YES) annual meeting entitled "The next generation of everything" at the ... more Photo: Efrem Lukatsky, AP Photo: Efrem Lukatsky, AP Image 1 of / 3 Caption Close Trump diplomat met with adviser for targeted Ukraine firm 1 / 3 Back to Gallery

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Donald Trump’s special envoy to Ukraine met last year with a top official of the same Ukrainian energy firm that paid former Vice President Joe Biden’s son to serve on its board. The meeting took place even as Trump’s private lawyer, Rudy Giuliani, was pressing Ukraine’s government to investigate the company and the Bidens’ involvement with it.

Kurt Volker, who abruptly resigned his diplomatic post last week, met in late September 2018 in New York with Vadym Pozharskyi, an adviser to the board of Burisma Group. Their meeting on the sidelines of a think tank event was confirmed by several others who attended and a Burisma website post.

The encounter highlights the dissonance between Giuliani’s assertions that Burisma was a “corrupt company” and the envoy’s efforts to conduct day-to-day relations with Ukraine’s government and corporate interests.