Trump declares disaster, releases money for flooded areas

MIDLAND, Mich. (AP) — President Donald Trump said he approved a major disaster declaration for mid-Michigan counties swept by May floods and will provide more than $43 million to help in the recovery.

Trump mentioned U.S. Rep. John Moolenaar, a Republican who represents the Midland area, in his tweet Thursday. He didn't mention Democratic Gov. Gretchen Whitmer, who made a request for the declaration.

“I will always stand with Michigan!” Trump said.

The Edenville dam failed during a steady rain, draining Wixom Lake and unleashing the Tittabawassee River, which then overwhelmed the Sanford dam, about 140 miles (225 kilometers) north of Detroit.

“The devastation of this disaster touched thousands of Michigan families and businesses, and this federal declaration is an important step in our efforts to continue to provide assistance as they recover and rebuild," Whitmer said.