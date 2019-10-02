Trump calls on Louisiana GOP voters to oust John Bel Edwards

Eddie Rispone, left, responds to a question as Gov. John Bel Edwards, center, and Republican Rep. Ralph Abraham, right, watch as they participate in the first televised gubernatorial debate Thursday Sept. 19, 2019, in Baton Rouge, La. (Bill Feig/The Advocate via AP, Pool)

BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) — Republican efforts to unseat Louisiana Gov. John Bel Edwards are intensifying, with President Donald Trump urging GOP voters on Twitter to cast ballots against the Democratic incumbent.

In tweets Tuesday and Wednesday, Trump didn’t pick among Edwards’ main Republican challengers, U.S. Rep. Ralph Abraham and businessman Eddie Rispone. Instead, he called on Louisiana’s GOP voters to support either contender against the Deep South’s only Democratic governor.

The president also took a swipe at Edwards, tying him to national Democrats.

Edwards has largely sidestepped criticism of Trump, who remains popular in Louisiana. The governor instead talks of having a solid working relationship with the White House.

Edwards’ campaign spokesman Eric Holl continued that approach Wednesday, saying it isn’t surprising that Trump voiced support for members of his own party.