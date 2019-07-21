Trump aide: Trump criticism of US different from 4 Democrats

Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, D-N.Y., a target of racist rhetoric from President Donald Trump, responds to reporters as she arrives for votes in the House, at the Capitol in Washington, Thursday, July 18, 2019.

BERKELEY HEIGHTS, N.J. (AP) — A top adviser to President Donald Trump is claiming a "huge difference" between Trump's criticism of America during the 2016 campaign and current criticism of the U.S. by four liberal Democratic congresswomen of color who Trump has been feuding with.

White House adviser Stephen Miller tells "Fox News Sunday" that Trump's past words were part of his campaign of putting America first.

Miller says comments by first-term congresswomen Ilhan Omar of Minnesota, Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez of New York, Ayanna Pressley of Massachusetts and Rashida Tlaib of Michigan are part of an "ideology that runs down America."

The lawmakers say they're fighting to help make America better.

Trump carried the feud into a second week Sunday, tweeting "I don't believe the four Congresswomen are capable of loving our Country."