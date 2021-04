TRUMBULL — A 10-unit age-restricted subdevelopment in Nichols has received approval from the town Planning & Zoning Commission.

Located at 2157 Huntington Turnpike, on the site of the former Moorefield Farm, the development calls for 10 free-standing houses on about six acres of land, according to A.J. Grasso, one of the developers.

“I’ve built homes like these a half-dozen times in Shelton, and there’s no problem selling them,” Grasso told the commission. “They’re spacious and they seem to be what people want.”

In his presentation Grasso showed the commissioners seven photos taken of homes in the neighborhood, and compared them with architectural drawings of the four styles of houses planned for the development. The photos were intended to show compliance with a judicial order — put in place after a lawsuit was filed against the plan — that the houses be consistent with the broad character of the neighborhood.

Potential buyers would have a choice of four general floor plans, with a wide degree of customization options, Grasso said. The basic plans are for colonial and Cape Cod style houses, from 2,657 to 2,843 square feet, with three bedrooms, 2.5 baths and two-car attached garages.

The exteriors of the houses will feature vinyl siding with Trex decks and screened topsoil lawns. Interior finishes include granite or quartz countertops, gas fireplaces and stainless steel appliances.

The site plan approval was the latest step in a process now in its third year. The development group had initially proposed building 14 houses on the property but later reduced that number to 11. The board approved a 10-unit development in 2019 over the objections of area residents who voiced safety concerns due to a nearby gas pipeline.

Acting Chairman Tony Silber said in 2019 that the commission had worked hard on behalf of residents in the area, who had opposed increasing the housing density at the site, but the commission’s options were limited. Trumbull zoning regulations allow construction of two age-restricted houses per acre on properties larger than five acres with access from a state highway. Huntington Turnpike is also state Route 108.

“When an application complies with the regulations that are on the books, we’re kind of constrained,” Silber said.

Additionally, a lawsuit against the project further delayed the proceedings. But Judge Dale Radcliffe ruled on Jan. 25 that the project could go forward.

